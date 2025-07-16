Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

