Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2025

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUXFree Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

