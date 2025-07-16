Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,260.27 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $536.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,226.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,054.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,227.39.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

