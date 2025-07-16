Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

