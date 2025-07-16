Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after buying an additional 1,670,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.