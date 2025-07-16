Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 2.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $154,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CLG LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $150.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.61.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

