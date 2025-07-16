Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $218.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.25 and its 200 day moving average is $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

