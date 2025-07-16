RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.61.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $150.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.