Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,696 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

