Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $109,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

