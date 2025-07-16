Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.