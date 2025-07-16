Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

