Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $373.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

