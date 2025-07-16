Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

