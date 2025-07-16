Stevens Capital Partners Invests $9.79 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.