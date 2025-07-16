Theory Financial LLC Buys New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.7%

GBTC stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

