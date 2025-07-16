Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

