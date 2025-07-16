SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

