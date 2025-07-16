Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 232,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 164,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 111,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

