PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 201,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,122.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 249,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 229,390 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

