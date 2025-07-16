Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $27.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 405.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 17.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after buying an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
