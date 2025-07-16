Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $27.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 405.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 17.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after buying an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.