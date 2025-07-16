IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 440 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($5.09) to GBX 440 ($5.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.82) to GBX 425 ($5.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.22) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

IntegraFin Stock Up 0.6%

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 414 ($5.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.86.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IntegraFin will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,020 ($25,465.26). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,144 shares of company stock worth $3,426,831. 26.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Featured Stories

