iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,699,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

