Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

