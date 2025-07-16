Summit X LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:MA opened at $550.33 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $501.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.