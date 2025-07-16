Summit X LLC Reduces Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $473.28 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of -685.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,221 shares of company stock valued at $117,687,463. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.40.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

