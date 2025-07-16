Summit X LLC Purchases 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

