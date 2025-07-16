Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of LIN opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.41. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

