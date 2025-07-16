1,730 Shares in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

