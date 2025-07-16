FWG Holdings LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,943 shares of company stock worth $31,223,348. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

