Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

