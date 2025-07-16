Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $9,115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

