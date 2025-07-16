Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 7,816 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,951 shares of company stock worth $13,543,436 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $761.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

