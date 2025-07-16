LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $31.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $112.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

