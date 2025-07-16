PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,382 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.20% of PayPal worth $129,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after buying an additional 271,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

