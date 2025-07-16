OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $356,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.18. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

