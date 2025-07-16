Signaturefd LLC Purchases 21,642 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 580,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 261,264 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

