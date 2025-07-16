Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

