Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,213,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,367,000 after purchasing an additional 230,105 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

