Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 77 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $624.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.99. The firm has a market cap of $629.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $630.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.