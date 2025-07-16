Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now – July 13th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Take-Two Interactive Software, Tractor Supply, and Kroger are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are low-priced, speculative shares—often of small? or micro?cap companies—that attract retail investors chasing quick gains rather than relying on solid fundamentals. Because they trade in thinly capitalized markets, toy stocks tend to be highly volatile and especially vulnerable to price manipulation or pump-and-dump schemes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $970.33. 1,939,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,003.77 and a 200 day moving average of $982.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $430.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. 14,577,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.26. 3,863,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,549. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,186. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $109.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,791. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.19. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

TSCO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,653. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,518. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. Kroger has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

