Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

