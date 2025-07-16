James Investment Research Inc. Sells 85 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,868,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.43.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,048.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,112.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,003.13 and a 200 day moving average of $971.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

