Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,566,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 82.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.