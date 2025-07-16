Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.