Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.6%

F stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

