ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.22% of ResMed worth $73,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.43 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

