Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 308,078 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after buying an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $237.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

