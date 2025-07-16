iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,525,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

