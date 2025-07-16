Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 24,538 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

