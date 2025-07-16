Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,291 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.7%

KKR opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

